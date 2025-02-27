LCD Soundsystem to hold 8-show residency in London Electronic rock band LCD Soundsystem will return to London in June to play eight shows at O2 Academy Brixton. SHARE SHARE Electronic rock band LCD Soundsystem will return to London in June to play eight shows at O2 Academy Brixton.

LCD Soundsystem will complete a residency in London this summer.

The electronic rock band - behind dance-punk classics ‘Daft Punk Is Playing at My House’, ‘North American Scum’, and ‘All My Friends’ - will play eight shows from June 12 to 15 and June 19 to 22 at the O2 Academy Brixton.

They previously held a six-show residency at the same South London venue in 2022 to celebrate two decades since their first live performance in the British capital in 2002. They released their self-titled album in 2005 and have since put out three more studio albums, their most recent being 2017's ‘American Dream’.

June will mark the band’s first London gig since they headlined All Points East in Victoria Park last August.

LCD Soundsystem hinted at the possibility of a London residency with promotional graphics projected at several locations in Shoreditch and on the O2 Academy Brixton X account. The graphics featured the logo of frontman James Murphy’s independent label, DFA Records, which he co-founded in 2001. The same teasers appeared in 2022 prior to the announcement of the band’s last Brixton residency.

They will also embark on a 2025 US Tour and weeks before their London residency, LCD Soundsystem are slated to play at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and We Love Green in Paris in June.

General ticket sales for the shows at O2 Academy Brixton begin Friday, March 7, at 9am here.





LCD Soundsystem's O2 Academy Brixton dates:

June 12 - London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

June 13 - London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

June 14 - London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

June 15 - London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

June 19 - London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

June 20 - London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

June 21 - London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

June 22 - London, England - O2 Academy Brixton