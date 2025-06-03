WATCH: Iggy Pop leaves stage in coffin Iggy Pop left fans speechless departing his UK show in a coffin. SHARE SHARE Iggy Pop stuns fans by departing the stage in a coffin

Iggy Pop shocked fans when he climbed into a coffin and was rolled off stage in London.

The Godfather of Punk's hilarious stunt took place at his concert at Alexandra Palace on May 28.

After the gig, Iggy wrote on Instagram: "LONDON We know how it started and this is how it ended. Would love to see some splendid and witty captions for this one!"

While on X, he quipped: "London was a hoot! How you exit is equally important to how you enter."

While some fans may take the coffin as a sign he is ready to retire - that is far from the case.

Iggy recently told Rolling Stone: "I’m just somebody who’s lucky that I found something to do when I was a pre-teen and I can still do it."



