The Alarm frontman Mike Peters dies of cancer, aged 66

Mike Peters, the Welsh musician who sang for The Alarm and Big Country, has passed away.

The 66-year-old musician was diagnosed with lymphocytic leukemia more than three decades ago.

In September 2024, he was in remission.

Mike had been due to head out on a 50-date tour before being dealt the huge blow.

He said: "It was devastating because it all happened in an instant. There was no chance to even think about it.

