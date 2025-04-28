Big Narstie nearly 'broke neck' after doing backflip Big Narsite - who is now a kung-fu fighter - almost broke his neck while doing a backflip, and he is now banned from performing the acrobatic stunt. SHARE SHARE Big Narstie

Big Narstie almost “broke [his] neck” after doing a backflip during martial arts training.

The 39-year-old rapper - whose real name is Tyrone Lindo - has been learning kung fu but he almost ended up seriously injured after an acrobatic backflip went wrong.

Big Narstie told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I've always wanted to be a ninja.

"So, having the means to try and chase that dream and the things it entails, it's a blessing.

"A lot of it is to do with agility and, obviously, weapons training - bo staff, sword - and learning how to do the splits, backflip, cartwheels [and] roly-polies, the kids are well excited that their dad can do some of these things.

"I'm banned from back-flipping. I nearly broke my neck!"

Big Narstie readily admits he "wasn't in the best of conditions" with his health a few years back, but he has now worked hard to lose weight, which has seen the grime artist drop from a 5XL to a 2XL.

He said: "I'd say, seven, eight years ago, my health wasn't in the best of conditions.

"I really just thought health is wealth.

"I didn't want to be that person who got all the material things but no health.

"What's the point of having money if you can't use it?

And as he has "shown genuine weight loss", he thinks he can act as an inspiration for those who are trying to do the same.

Revealing his secrets, he shared: "I've shown genuine weight loss and gain ... I've done it the natural, old-fashioned way, just hard exercise and being careful with my diet."

Big Narstie was forced to pull out of Channel 4's 'Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer' in April 2019 and was hospitalised after his body "gave up" due to a lack of sleep.

Speaking to Radio Times, he said: "So f****** nine days with only 24 hours sleep … I f****** collapsed, you get me?

"I went to hospital. That was a wake-up that I really needed to slow down. I’m only a human being. I’m not a robot.

“I realised that opportunities don’t mean s*** if you’re not healthy."