Bruce Springsteen 'had PTSD' from first UK show 50 years ago Bruce Springsteen "had PTSD" from his first UK show at the Hammersmith Odeon to promote his third studio album 'Born to Run' 50 years ago. SHARE SHARE Bruce Springsteen had PTSD from his first UK show

The 75-year-old music legend has shared how he "was embarrassed" to go into a party following his 1975 Hammersmith Odeon gig in West London to promote his thrd studio album 'Born to Run' because Bruce felt he had "been terrible".

He recalled in the upcoming hour-long BBC Two documentary 'When Bruce Springsteen Came to Britain': "I had PTSD from the first Hammersmith show ...

"After the show, I went to a party that was supposed to celebrate my triumph, but I felt I'd been terrible so I was embarrassed to even go in."

The 'Born in the USA' hitmaker - who has not watched footage of the show for over 30 years because of how dismayed it makes him feel - "ran back to his hotel" where he sat in his "lonely" room with negative energy hanging over him before he eventually went to sleep.

He added: "I went in for a few minutes, couldn't stand myself being there, went out, ran back to the hotel, sat in my lonely room under a big black cloud ... and went to bed."

Even though a second night at the venue went better for him, Bruce did not come back to the UK until 1981.

And it was that year in the country when the 'Dancing in the Dark' songster's mood shifted to positive because he was playing in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, the birthplace of one of his favourite groups, The Animals, as well as in Brighton - which reminded Bruce of his native New Jersey.

He said: "It was huge for us to go to Newcastle.

"All I knew was ... Newcastle - the Animals.

"I was one of the biggest Animals fans and still am."

Speaking of the South England seaside resort, Bruce recalled: "I remember it very, very well because it was seaside.

"We said, 'Oh, man, this is a little bit like Asbury Park [a city in New Jersey]."

'When Bruce Springsteen Came to Britain' is set to air in May, and it will treat fans of The Boss and music lovers to never-before-seen footage and special appearances from Sting, Peter Gabriel and his E Street Band member Stevie Van Zandt.

As part of the an evening celebrating the singing icon, the corporation will air the Hammersmith Odeon concert, and 'Bruce Springsteen at the BBC' - a compilation show of the best music performances on the broadcaster's TV shows, including 'The Old Grey Whistle Test', 'Top of the Pops', and BBC Four sessions.

Filmmaker Mark Robinson, of Wise Owl Films, said: “This documentary chronicles a truly special relationship between an iconic American artist and the UK – and one who seems to inspire an unrivalled loyalty and passion from his fans.

"Not only has Bruce been influenced by British songwriters and musicians, in turn he has influenced new generations of them too."

Rachel Davies, BBC Music commissioning editor, added: “Bruce Springsteen is not only a global music icon, but he’s an honorary Brit here in the UK - he’s become one of our own!

"We know BBC viewers will love watching this film, which lifts the lid on his early visits to the UK with a world exclusive new interview, as well as some great insight from those that have been hugely impacted by him and his music.

"We’re looking forward to celebrating Bruce all night on BBC Two with a new compilation of his most loved hits and one of his all-time classic live performances.”