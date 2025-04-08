Madonna and Elton John kiss and make up, hint at collaboration Madonna and Sir Elton John have put their feud firmly in the past and have hinted at a collaboration. SHARE SHARE Madonna and Elton John shared a hug backstage at Saturday Night Live

Madonna and Sir Elton John have "buried the hatchet" and hinted at a collaboration.

The Queen of Pop decided to "confront" the music legend face-to-face at 'Saturday Night Live' at the weekend (05.04.25), leading to the pair firmly putting their decades-long feud, which started in 2002, behind them.

What's more, Elton, 78, told Madonna, 66, he wrote a song for her that may end up getting released.

Alongside a picture of the pair, Madonna wrote on Instagram on Monday (07.04.25): "We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!

"I went to see Elton John perform on SNL this weekend!! WOW.

"I remembered when I was in high school — I snuck out of the house one night to see Elton perform live in Detroit! It was an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music.

"Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life. I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different — to stand out — to take the road less traveled by. In fact, it was essential."





Madonna went on to admit that she was left "hurt" that someone she looked up to took a disliking to her and dragged her name in public.

She continued: "Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn't understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go.

"I needed to go backstage and confront him. When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, "Forgive Me" and the wall between us fell down.

"Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging.

"Then he told me had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate. It was like everything came full circle!!

"And you can tell everybody, This is Your Song… [heart emojis]."

The two stars' feud began when Elton branded Madonna's track 'Die Another Day' the "worst Bond tune ever".

Two years later, the 'Candle in the Wind' singer mocked Madonna again when she had been nominated for Best Live Act at the Q Awards.

Accepting the Classic Songwriter accolade, he said during his speech: "Madonna, best live act? F*** off. Since when has lip-syncing been live?

"Sorry about that, but I think everyone who lip-syncs on stage in public when you pay like 75 quid to see them should be shot. Thank you very much. That’s me off her Christmas card list, but do I give a toss? No."

Madonna's publicist hit back at the comments and said: "Madonna does not lip-sync nor does she spend her time trashing other artists.

"Elton John remains on her Christmas card list, whether he is nice... or naughty."

Elton later admitted his comment had been "unfair".

He added: "She's been to my house for dinner. It was something I said in the heat of the moment, and probably should not have said."

The pair subsequently exchanged further barbs, but in 2016, the 'Rocketman' singer revealed they had addressed their war of words after they ended up in the same restaurant and he apologised for his comments.

Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show', Elton said: "I said something horrible about her that you should never say. I was in a restaurant in the south of France a couple of years ago and she walked in so I sent her a note saying, 'You’ll probably never speak to me again but I am really sorry and ashamed of myself and can I buy you dinner.'

"She was very gracious and accepted and we talked. We are fine – it was just me and my big mouth."