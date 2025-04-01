Camila Cabello 'spiraling between being her worst critic and her top fan' Camila Cabello always thinks she needs to "make better work" because of her imposter syndrome. SHARE SHARE Camila Cabello

The 28-year-old pop princess has made waves in the music industry from when she was a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony from 2012 until 2016, to having two Billboard Hot 100 number ones with 'Havana' and 'Senorita'.

But despite her success, she still has a bout of imposter syndrome and Camila feels like she is on a "pendulum swing" of being her "worst critic" and then feeling like she is on top of the world.





Asked by Australian radio presenter Smallzy on his 'Smallzy's Surgery' podcast, if Camila takes a breather and looks back in amazement at what she has achieved, the four-time Grammy nominee admitted: "You just always have this imposter syndrome of like, you know, I could always write a better song, and I could always write a song that connects more, and I need to make better work.

"I really spiral, especially this past year; it's like spiralling between being my worst critic and then being like, I'm amazing.

"I told someone that recently, it's such a pendulum swing.

"I feel like now I'm more on the mid, and I'm more landed somewhere in the middle where I'm like, yeah, there's always growing to do, but like, I feel like I'm like, I've made some great stuff."

Camila is jetting off around the world with her 'Yours, C Tour' in support of her fourth studio album, 'C, XOXO', which came out in 2024, and she thinks fans are "going to be so satisfied and happy" with the gig because it is a "celebration" of her "whole catalogue".

The 'Shameless' songstress said: "It's going to be a celebration of like all of the - whether they kind of entered my world at the beginning of the timeline with 'Havana' and 'Never Be the Same', or it was 'Senorita', or it was 'Bam Bam', or it eas this last album 'C, XOXO' WITH 'I Love It', it's really a celebration of all of it.

"I, kind of, just wanted [it] to feel like a really intimate party, if that makes sense, which is kind of like an oxymoron - but I feel like that's very my vibe."

Camila Cabello UK and Ireland 2025 tour dates:

June

21 – Starlite Occident Festival, Marbella

24 – Alma Occident Festival, Barcelona

25 – Alma Occident Festival, Madrid

28 – Les Déferlantes Sud de France, Port Barcarès

30 – Le Zénith, Paris

July

1 – AFAS Live Amsterdam

2 – Stadpark Open Air, Hamburg

4 – Ruisrock Turku, Finland

5 – Open’er Festival, Poland

8 – Eventim Apollo, London

9 – 3Arena Dublin, Ireland