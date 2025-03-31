Sugababes' Keisha Buchanan says group is 'happier' now Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan has admitted the group prefers working now compared to when they were dominating the charts because of their "gruelling" diary in the early '90s. SHARE SHARE Sugababes' Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy

Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan says the group is "happier" working now because of how "gruelling" their diary was when they first started out in the late 1990s.

Keisha, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy - the founding members of the girl group that dominated the charts back in the early 2000s - only had "four days off a year", got "two and a half hours sleep" and "[bought] houses and cars" that were used once a year because of their jam-packed diary.

But the 40-year-old pop star has no regrets about it because "that's given us the legacy".

Keisha said on the 'Smallzy's Surgery' podcast: "There was once I remember being - I was still living at home with my mum, and I saw my brother once that year. I didn't see him for an entire year.

"I think the difference between then and now is that we are given our diary, well, given offers, and we can say yes or no.

"And, you know, Siobhan has kids, so we have to work around that.

"And we work around, sort of, what we can and can't do.

"I definitely think it's easier for us just to create an atmosphere where we have a little bit more control, and we're happier that way."

Keisha said she found working "nonstop" when promoting singles and albums to be "gruelling", however, one thing she misses from the 'Overload' hitmakers' heyday is having a bigger rapport with artists.





The original Sugababes member - who stayed in the band following Siobhan's replacement with Heidi Range in 2001, and the replacement of Mutya with Amelle Berrabah in 2005 - added: "You'd promote one song and while you're promoting that one, you, well, when that one's finished promoting, you then go to Europe and other countries to do the same song while you're on your second song in the UK.

"Plus, you're recording an album.

"So, it was nonstop, but you know, I also - there's moments of that time that I do miss, to be honest with you, because you had a lot more rapport with other artists.

"You know, there's a lot more TV shows around at that time."