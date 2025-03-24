Selena Gomez to finally release lost song Selena Gomez is releasing her lost track 'Stained' - adding it as a bonus track to her new album 'I Said I Love You First' nine years after she first shared a snippet with fans. SHARE SHARE Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is releasing her lost song 'Stained'.

The 32-year-old actress-and-singer first shared a snippet of the track with fans back in 2016 following the release of her album 'Revival'.

However, the song never got an official release and was only available to listen to via a leak online.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Eight years later and you guys never forgot about this song. Your love for 'Stained' has never gone away and I wanted to do something special to say thank you for all the love and support on the album."

Selena is also dropping a special edition of her new album - titled ‘I Said I Love You First – Explained: Narrated by Selena Gomez' - which features the singer explaining each song's origin and how she and her producer fiancé Benny Blanco created the tracks.

In a subsequent post on Instagram, Selena wrote: "Benny and I made so many amazing memories throughout the process of creating our new album.

"I wanted to let you guys in on some of those stories and the making of these songs. 'I Said I Love You First – Explained: Narrated by Selena Gomez' is available for digital download on my official store now!"





Selena and Benny - who got engaged in December 2024 after dating for two years – created the album together and she recently thanked him for pouring his "unconditional love" into the project,

In another social media post, she wrote: "Benny, thank you for being my own personal journal throughout this process. These songs represent our past, present and future… something I can’t wait to experience with you from now until forever.

"Thank you for pouring your unconditional love into creating this project with me."

Selena with her fiance Benny



