Linkin Park to release new song Up From The Bottom this month Linkin Park are set to release their first new music of 2025 on March 27. Linkin Park will release 'Up from The Bottom' on March 27

Linkin Park will release the new song 'From The Bottom Up' on March 27.

The nu-metal legends have been teasing the track and now they've confirmed it will hit streaming services before the end of the month.

Alongside a video of Mike Shinoda getting singer Emily Armstrong's vocals down, they announced on Instagram: "New song “Up From The Bottom” - out March 27."





It will follow their first album with new singer Emily and drummer Colin Brittain, 2024's 'From Zero', following the death of vocalist Chester Bennington in 2017 and departure of drummer Rob Bourdon in 2020.

Shinoda previously insisted it was important they didn't just become a "covers band" with their new lineup.

Appearing on Los Angeles radio station Alt 98.7, he said: "We just want Emily to be Emily. The songs are the songs. Emily is Emily…

"There was a time early on, like 2020-ish, 2019, whatever — like, I remembered I was watching videos… I think a video of a cover band, a Linkin Park cover band, showed up in my feed.

"Fans were loving it. They were all like, ‘Oh my God, this person’s so good. They sound so much like Chester.'"

Shinoda admitted it "weirds me out" hearing other people singing Bennington's songs.

He added: "Right back down to 'I hate it', because your brain can tell that it's trying to be tricked. And nobody's brain likes that.

"So, when I was watching this YouTube video, or Instagram video, of this cover band, I was like, ‘That’s really cool, but it’s also creepy that it sounds so much like Chester.’

"I don’t like it, it weirds me out. It made me immediately know that it wasn’t the move for us. I don’t like it.

"I like it for [the cover bands], I just don’t like it for us… These bands do a great job, but I wouldn’t put that in our band.”

Emily previously opened up on the influence Bennington had on her own vocals.

She told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: "That mix of singing and screaming, of energy and empathy, that he possessed had a monumental impact on me.

"Chester has shaped me so much as a musician."