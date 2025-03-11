Drake warns fans his next chapter 'may leave you feeling uneasy' Drake has posted a cryptic statement about his next moves and admitted he's about to get real honest. SHARE SHARE Drake has told fans to be prepared to feel 'uneasy' with his next chapter





Drake has warned fans that his "next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy".

The 38-year-old rapper has posted a cryptic post about his next steps and how he hopes fans will see his "honesty as clarity and not charity".

Drake also seemingly addressed his viscous feud with rap rival Kendrick Lamar, insisting he didn't grow up being "confrontational".

He penned on Instagram: "U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore. I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me. (sic)"





Drake previously promised "round two" in his beef with Kendrick, who took their feud all the way to the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

K Dot subtly took aim at his arch-nemesis and performed a censored version of his record-breaking Drake diss track 'Not Like Us'.

When he announced his Super Bowl gig, Kendrick said: "You know there's only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos."

The 'God's Plan' hitmaker's cryptic post comes after Drake cancelled concerts in Australia and New Zealand due to a "scheduling conflict".

The 'Rich Flex' rapper was due to play Down Under in Brisbane on March 4 and Sydney on March 7, with two shows in Auckland, New Zealand on March 15 and 16.

The hip-hop superstar's team promised to reschedule the ‘Anita Max Win Tour’ dates and owed to make it up to fans with some new shows.

Drake had already played gigs in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

It also follows the release of Drake's joint album with fellow rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR, '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U', which gave him his first number one since his Kendrick feud escalated last year.