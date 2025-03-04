Jordan Stephens reveals reason why he turned down Star Wars role Jordan Stephens appeared in the 2016 flick 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' as Corporal Stordan Tonc - but he turned down the chance to reprise the role in 'Andor' because of one reason. SHARE SHARE Jordan Stephens has revealed he was offered a role in Star Wars Andor

Jordan Stephens turned down a role in 'Andor' because his dreadlocks would have needed to be chopped off.

The Rizzle Kicks singer starred in the 2016 flick 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' as Corporal Stordan Tonc, a soldier who served in the Alliance to Restore the Republic.

Despite being asked to reprise the role in the 2022 'Star Wars' Disney+ drama, he turned it down to save his signature hairstyle.

He told his 112,000 TikTok followers on February 27: "For all my 'Star Wars' buffs, I thought I'd let you know that I was asked to be in a season of 'Andor', my character from 'Star Wars: Rogue One', Corporal Stordan Tonc, he was going to come back because this is all in a prequal behaviour.

"And I was like, wow, that's mad exciting.

"Anyway, a week before the shoot, they're like, 'Can we see what you look like?' I sent them a picture, and they're like, 'Can you cut off your dreadlocks?'

"This is what they asked me to do - to cut off my dreadlocks for one scene.

"OK, obviously, that's ridiculous. It's like six years of hair growth, I'm not cutting it off for one scene."

The 33-year-old rapper and actor - whose girlfriend is singer and ex-Little Mix girl group member Jade Thirlwall - went on to express his confusion as to why he could not wear a helmet like he did in the franchise's 2016 movie.

He added: "But, what was even more funny is I said, 'Why can't I just wear a helmet like I did in 'Rogue One', and they went, 'I don't think it would be realistic.'

"A reality where we're fighting like slugs with laser guns, but wearing your helmet is too far.

"Nice."