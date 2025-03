Were you there? Kings of Leon rocked British Summer Time Hyde Park 2024 Here's what went down when Kings of Leon returned to Hyde Park... SHARE SHARE





















Kings of Leon made a triumphant return to London for British Summer Time Hyde Park after a seven-year hiatus on June 30, 2024, and didn't disappoint, playing a 29-song set to an ecstatic crowd after England made it to the Euro quarter-finals.

In case you missed it, here's what went down...

Read on...