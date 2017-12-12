Originally starting out as a video game and then turning itself into a global phenomena with a trading card game, television series and string of animated movies, Pokemon quickly became a household name and to this day is one of the most popular franchises on the planet.

Ryan Reynolds will voice the titular Pokemon in 'Detective Pikachu'

Earlier this year, it was revealed that a feature-length animated 'Detective Pikachu' movie would be coming to the big screen not only in Japan, but on Western shores and beyond, with Universal Pictures looking after the film everywhere outside of Japan. Toho will handle the movie in Japan.

Now, Universal have revealed that 'Detective Pikachu' will officially debut in US movie theatres on May 10, 2019.

Whilst not much is known about the plot of the movie, it will be based on the video game of the same name, with Ryan Reynolds stepping in to voice the titular role. Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton will also be starring in the roles of Tim Goodman and Lucy respectively. Rob Letterman will serve as director.

In the game, players follow a talking Pikachu who isn't quite as talented as other Pokemon of his kind, but has all the makings of becoming a fantastic detective. When he comes across a young boy named Tim Goodman who can understand what he says, the two work alongside one another to solve various mysteries around the city.

Production hasn't yet started on 'Detective Pikachu', but it's expected to get underway in London in mid-January.

'Detective Pikachu' has always been a success with Pokemon fans, and whilst they're very excited to see Reynolds in the role of Pikachu, a petition was started over a year ago to get Danny DeVito as the English voice actor for the character. It gained over 40,000 signatures, but DeVito declined to audition.

Other big names said to have been considered for the role were Dwayne Johnson, Hugh Jackman and Mark Wahlberg.

We'll bring you more news on the 'Detective Pikachu' movie as and when we get it.