The fifth film in the series, The Last Knight, is launching an expanded universe that will include sequels, prequels and spin-offs. There are at least 10 films in various planning stages at the moment. It was Michael Bay who brought Mark Wahlberg into this universe. "The reason why I made the first film [2014's Age of Extinction] and now this one," Wahlberg says, "was the opportunity to work with the director and creator of this whole world, Michael Bay. He and I made another movie called Pain & Gain, and I just love working with him. It's the escapism, the cool factor, the wow factor. And Michael's constantly making it bigger and better and trying to give the audience more."

Marc Wahlberg at the premiere of Transformers: The Last Knight

He also observes that Bay runs the set like a well-oiled machine. "Michael has the whole movie in his head," Wahlberg says. "So sometimes he'll be doing things that will seem to not make sense, but then you see the movie and you'll understand why. We'll be in the middle of a scene and all of a sudden he'll be like, 'This is not working.' And you don't know if he's talking about necessarily the dialogue, your performance or the clouds in the background. You just have to be prepared for anything. Michael doesn't have a lot of time for explaining things, it's a pretty fast paced shoot!"

Michael Bay at the premiere of Transformers: The Last Knight

Wahlberg says that there was something he hated more than the months he spent physically training for the movie. "The long hair is the worst thing ever," he laughs. "I look like my mom in the '70s. It's just really bad!"

So would he be up for another Transformers? "Michael Bay says he's not doing any more," Wahlberg says. "So if he's not doing it, there's a good chance that I'm not doing it."

That said, he admits that he's open to whatever comes along. "I like doing it all," Wahlberg says. "And I have the same approach to any kind of film that I do, whatever the genre. But movies like this are very difficult to make, so I only like to do these every so often. These are big and very demanding physically. It's the pain and aggravation of being in a harness and getting my butt kicked for five months. So right now I would probably say doing a little movie is where I'm most happy!"

