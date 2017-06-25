While some critics wish the series would come to an end, the Transformers franchise is only just getting started.
Picture: Mark Wahlberg at the Transformers: The Last Knight world premiere - London, United Kingdom - Sunday 18th June 2017
The fifth film in the series, The Last Knight, is launching an expanded universe that will include sequels, prequels and spin-offs. There are at least 10 films in various planning stages at the moment. It was Michael Bay who brought Mark Wahlberg into this universe. "The reason why I made the first film [2014's Age of Extinction] and now this one," Wahlberg says, "was the opportunity to work with the director and creator of this whole world, Michael Bay. He and I made another movie called Pain & Gain, and I just love working with him. It's the escapism, the cool factor, the wow factor. And Michael's constantly making it bigger and better and trying to give the audience more."
Marc Wahlberg at the premiere of Transformers: The Last Knight
He also observes that Bay runs the set like a well-oiled machine. "Michael has the whole movie in his head," Wahlberg says. "So sometimes he'll be doing things that will seem to not make sense, but then you see the movie and you'll understand why. We'll be in the middle of a scene and all of a sudden he'll be like, 'This is not working.' And you don't know if he's talking about necessarily the dialogue, your performance or the clouds in the background. You just have to be prepared for anything. Michael doesn't have a lot of time for explaining things, it's a pretty fast paced shoot!"
Michael Bay at the premiere of Transformers: The Last Knight
Wahlberg says that there was something he hated more than the months he spent physically training for the movie. "The long hair is the worst thing ever," he laughs. "I look like my mom in the '70s. It's just really bad!"
So would he be up for another Transformers? "Michael Bay says he's not doing any more," Wahlberg says. "So if he's not doing it, there's a good chance that I'm not doing it."
That said, he admits that he's open to whatever comes along. "I like doing it all," Wahlberg says. "And I have the same approach to any kind of film that I do, whatever the genre. But movies like this are very difficult to make, so I only like to do these every so often. These are big and very demanding physically. It's the pain and aggravation of being in a harness and getting my butt kicked for five months. So right now I would probably say doing a little movie is where I'm most happy!"
Watch the trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight:
With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to...
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
The third time's a charm for Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg, who previously teamed...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
With the few remaining Autobots in hiding, the world is a dark place. Galvatron is...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...
An odd mix of sentimental family warmth and gross-out antics, this comedy doesn't have the...
Brad is a good-natured and very correct radio executive who has also wanted to have...
Both shameless and shamelessly entertaining, this relentlessly boyish movie carries on exactly as the TV...