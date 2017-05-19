Leonardo Dicaprio has apparently broken up with his latest model girlfriend Nina Agdal after approximately a year of dating. They have managed to keep much of their relationship private for the months, but it seems they have quietly parted while remaining amicable.

Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2017 Oscars

It's not unusual for Leonardo DiCaprio to date younger model girls, and his latest catch has been 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beauty Nina Agdal. Needless to say, they have both moved on, but it seems they are dead set on remaining good friends.

'They broke up a few days ago but they remain friends', a source told ET. 'It was amicable. They are still talking and they remain close. They both felt the relationship had run its course.'

The couple were first spotted together back in May of last year after they went together to Cannes Film Festival. That summer they were snapped smooching in Malibu, California and have been seen at a variety of sun-soaked locations since such as Ibiza, Cancun, St. Bart's and The Bahamas.

In October, a source told People that they were getting 'serious'. 'Leo seems very into her', they said. 'He constantly holds her hand and kisses her. Nina seems to enjoy Leo's company too. She acts very giddy around him. She has great energy and seems to make Leo very happy. She is quirky and has a very goofy personality. She seems mature for her age, too. Whenever they spend time together, Leo acts very happy. For Leo, Nina seems like a breath of fresh air.'

The last time they were seen in public together was towards the end of March when they went to dinner in New York with the likes of Sean Penn and Q-Tip.

Despite their break-up, Nina seemed cheerful enough in her latest Instagram post, donning a bikini and enjoying the sun in a picture she captioned 'Rooftop season ready'.