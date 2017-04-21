Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk are bringing their trailblazing 3-D concert to the whole world with their brand new all-encompassing DVD release 'Kraftwerk 3-D: The Catalogue'. Plus, they'll be embarking on a 17-date UK tour this summer with more of their 3-D live action.

Kraftwerk brings their 3-D live show to your television

Shot between 2012 and 2016 during their 3-D World Tour, the collection features performances at venues such as New York's MoMA, London's Tate Modern Turbin Hall, Tokyo's Akasaka Blitz, the Sydney Opera House, Oslo's Norske Opera, the Paradiso in Amsterdam, Paris' Fondation Louis Vuitton and Berlin's Neue National Galerie.

It's coming to Blu-Ray, DVD, Vinyl, CD and Download this Spring and has been described as a '3-D audio/video documentary' of the band's multi-media museum art performances. Eight of their best albums are featured including 1974's 'Autobahn', 1975's 'Radio-Activity', 1977's 'Trans Europe Express', 1978's 'The Man-Machine', 1981's 'Computer World', 1986's 'Techno Pop', 1991's 'The Mix' and 2003's 'Tour De France.

Kraftwerk; who are Ralf Hütter, Henning Schmitz, Fritz Hilpert and Falk Grieffenhagen; will be embarking on the UK and Ireland leg of their 3-D live tour this summer. It's their first time in the country since their 2013 London show at the Tate Modern (as featured on 'The Catalogue') and actually their most expansive UK and Ireland tour in 25 years. They'll kick off with two back-to-back shows at Dublin's Bord Gais Energy Theatre on June 2nd and 3rd, and conclude with three dates at the Royal Albert Hall in London on June 21st, 22nd and 23rd.

Best known for their groundbreaking innovations in electronica and synthpop, Kraftwerk won a Lifetime Achievement Awardat the 2014 Grammys, followed by their fourth album 'Autobahn' entering into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015.

Kraftwerk 3-D The Catalogue will be released by Parlophone Records on May 16th 2017.

Tour Dates:

02 June 17 - Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre

03 June 17 - Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre

04 June 17 - Belfast, Waterfront Hall

06 June 17 - Oxford, New Theatre

07 June 17 - Brighton, Centre

09 June 17 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

10 June 17 - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

11 June 17 - Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

13 June 17 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

14 June 17 - Gateshead, The Sage

15 June 17 - Sheffield, City Hall

17 June 17 - Bristol, Colston Hall

18 June 17 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

19 June 17 - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

21 June 17 - London, Royal Albert Hall

22 June 17 - London, Royal Albert Hall

23 June 17 - London, Royal Albert Hall