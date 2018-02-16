Notoriously unpredictable rapper Kanye West has dashed fans hopes of a permanent return to social media posting site Instagram after deleting his account - just hours after undergoing a Valentine’s Day posting spree.

Kanye West teased fans with a brief Instagram return

The star - and new dad-of-three - reactivated his account on the day of love, 14 February, and posted an avalanche of pictures of couples, both real and fictional.

The star entertained himself with this for seven hours in an apparent Valentine’s Day gesture to his wife, Kim Kardashian West, although it’s possible she may have preferred her husband to help with their new baby, daughter Chicago.

Kanye posted pictures of couples including Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz; Iman and David Bowie; and Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big. He even posted a snap of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

MORE: Kanye West Settles Lawsuit Over Saint Pablo Tour Cancellation

He also shared pictures of couples who are no longer together, such as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie; Kate Moss and Johnny Depp; and J-Lo and P Diddy.

Mick Jagger's son Lucas reportedly responded to the posts after West shared a picture of his father and former partner Bianca Jagger, who he was married to from 1971-1979.

"What the f**k," the 18-year-old - who is the son of Jagger and Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez - wrote, before tagging his father and writing: "@mickjagger u have new friends?"

MORE: Kanye West Raps Down Phone To Terminally Ill Fan

Fans were excited about the prospect of the return of Kanye to Instagram, who is also dad to North West, four, and Saint West, two.

One fan wrote: "The ONLY thing worth celebrating today is the fact that THE Kanye West reactivated his Instagram."

However, the 40-year-old star deleted his photos and deactivated his account only hours after the posting frenzy.