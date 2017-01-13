James Corden bravely opened up about the rudest celebrity he'd ever encountered to Khloe Kardashian and his audience during a segment on 'The Late Late Show'. As it turns out, Pierce Brosnan was the one that most sticks in his mind after the latter shoved the presenter at a concert.

James Corden says Pierce Brosnan is the rudest celebrity he's ever met

That's the danger with being rude to talk-show hosts - they may not necessarily be at the top of the A list, but they do know all the A listers and have friends in high places, so we imagine the former James Bond star isn't going to hear the end of this one after he knocked the host down during a U2 show at the Forum in Los Angeles.

During a game called 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts' with Khloe Kardashian on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', Khloe asked James a personal question which he had to answer or forfeit by eating or drinking something disgusting - in this case it was bird saliva.

'Name a celebrity who has been rude to you at a party', the glamour queen asked. Immediately, James looked sheepish. 'There was someone', he confessed. 'But I don't know if we'll try and book him on the show.'

He looked around at his crew, a little unsure about how to proceed. 'Why would you want to book him if he's rude? Screw him. And tell us the name', pressed Khloe. James gives the bird saliva one last sniff and submits.

'Pierce Brosnan. I don't think he's a rude man, he just happened to be rude', he said before launching into the story. 'I went to see U2 and I was with my friend Louis and his wife and my wife, and Pierce Bornan was with some friends. They left halfway through the gig and left a space and they'd been gone quite a long time and Bono was like right here on this big runway in the middle of the show, it was at the Forum.

'So we, me and wife, moved into this area and literally - I've never felt anything like it - this arm just pushed me out the way. And I looked at him and he didn't even glance at me. He just moved back into his area.'

'Maybe he was drunk', Khloe suggested after a brief silence. 'Maybe he's just a bit f***ing rude', James replied.

Pierce Brosnan is yet to comment on the story.