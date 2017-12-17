There's never been a better time to revisit the real-life Watergate scandal, and that's probably exactly why both George Clooney (and his Smokehouse Pictures company) and Matt Charman are teaming up for an eight-part limited series delving into the Washington, D.C. case, which saw the American government brought to its knees.

George Clooney is working on a number of different projects

Being developed at Netflix in what's described as a competitive situation, the show is being produced by Sonar Entertainment, and reports claim that each episode will focus on a different individual that had ties to the scandal.

Smokehouse are not only working on 'Watergate', but have anohter limited series set to hit the small screen in the near future; 'Catch-22', based on Joseph Heller's novel of the same name. Clooney is directing that show and also starring in it.

Meanwhile, Charman's also working on an adaptation of non-fictional book 'M: Maxwell Knight, MI5's Greatest Spymaster' with Mammoth Screen, bringing the story of Ian Fleming's inspiration for James Bond to viewers.

'Watergate' will of course find its inspiration in the major political scandal that took place in America in the early 1970s, with President Richard Nixon and his administration right at the centre. Multiple abuses of power were then uncovered as part of the scandal, which led to an impeachment process against Nixon and his eventual resignation from his position as President of the United States.

The topic is of course a timely one, because of the rampant and successive calls for current President Donald Trump to be impeached. Whether or not that will happen in the near future remains to be seen, but the conversation around politics is as rampant now as it was back in the early 70s.

More: George Clooney Gave Friends $1 Million Each

We'll bring you more news on the 'Watergate' series as and when we get it.