British actor Gary Oldman is somebody whose career seems to be going from strength to strength. In his latest movie 'Darkest Hour', he takes on the role of former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill, chronicling a time in which the country had to choose which route to go down in regards to the looming Nazi threat.

Gary Oldman celebrating his Screen Actors Guild Awards win

This past weekend, Oldman picked up the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Churchill, and he now seems on the perfect path to do extremely well come time for the Academy Awards. Though he's telling a portion of history here, Oldman isn't somebody adversed to getting involved in a big screen telling of a fictional story.

Many superhero fans know Oldman due to his role as Commissioner Jim Gordon in Christopher Nolan's critically-acclaimed 'Dark Knight' film series. Starring Christian Bale in the leading role of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, Oldman gave a stunning series of performances as Gordon; a family man who was intent on driving crime out of Gotham City.

The superhero genre is clearly something he enjoyed being a part of, as Oldman now admits he would like to jump across to a Marvel big screen production.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the actor was asked whether there was anything major left on his bucket list when it came to future roles and performances, to which he responded: "Marvel hasn’t called me. But now that you mentioned it, if they’re tuning in, my son wants me to!"

Exactly who he may be able to embody within the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains to be seen, but with those working on the films ready to kick off a whole new phase following the fourth 'Avengers' movie next year, it could be the perfect opportunity for conversations to start taking place behind-the-scenes. We'll be keeping a close eye on news regarding this one.

More: Gary Oldman Would Like Joaquin Phoenix To Play Batman If Ben Affleck Leaves

Gary Oldman's new film 'Darkest Hour' is in cinemas across the UK now.