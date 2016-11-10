Arrival Review

By Rich Cline
This sci-fi drama has an enjoyably brain-bending plot that leaves the audience almost stunned with the weight of its themes. It may be fiction, but the film's exploration of the power of language raises fascinating ideas about the human mind. It's also produced to an extremely high standard, with striking effects and sumptuous cinematography and editing. And as played by Amy Adams, the movie also carries a surprising emotional kick.
Adams plays linguistics expert Louise, who is asked by the American government to help decode the language of aliens who occupy gigantic monolithic ships that appear suddenly, floating over various locations around the globe. So she heads to the American site in Montana and begins working with scientist Ian (Jeremy Renner) under the watchful eye of Colonel Weber (Forrest Whitaker). And of course she's taken aback by these seven-legged creatures who communicate with odd tones and swirling symbols. When coordinated efforts with other teams around the world begin to descend into mistrust, everyone stops sharing their data, and the military leaders decide to take matters into their own hands and destroy the ships. But Louise begins to believe she is onto something important, and she tenaciously pursues a course of action that terrifies everyone, including her.
Expertly directed by Denis Villeneuve (Sicario), the film never lapses into sensationalistic action, and it's even more gripping as a result. Several scenes generate goosebumps for their inventive visual flourishes, including the surprising gravitational twists and the face-to-face interaction with two freaky but oddly endearing aliens Louise and Ian name Abbott and Costello. Special effects are seamless, grounding everything that happens as something eerily believable. But the emphasis is on the emotional drama surging within Louise, and the huge implications it has for the entire world.
Adams plays all of this with her usual transparency. Louise is a fiercely independent thinker, which makes her more open to the enormity of what she is learning. And travelling through this odyssey with her is simply thrilling for the audience. Without over-explaining the science, Eric Heisserer's script stuns us with its ideas about time and memory, plus a startlingly moving exploration of grief, since Louise's experience becomes entangled with the recent death of her teen daughter. This is a rare movie that wows the audience with both visual spectacle and deeply moving drama, all while forcing us to ponder ideas that almost make our heads hurt. It's a stunner of a film that should generate a lot of discussion for a long time.
Rich Cline
Year: 2016
Genre: Sci fi/Fantasy
Run time: 116 mins
In Theaters: Friday 11th November 2016
Budget: $50M
Distributed by: FilmNation Entertainment
Production compaines: 21 Laps Entertainment, Lava Bear Films
Contactmusic.com: 4.5 / 5
IMDB: 8.5 / 10
Director: Denis Villeneuve
Producer: Shawn Levy, David Linde, Karen Lunder, Aaron Ryder
Screenwriter: Eric Heisserer
Starring: Amy Adams as Dr. Louise Banks, Jeremy Renner as Ian Donnelly, Forest Whitaker as Colonel Weber, Michael Stuhlbarg as Agent Halpern, Tzi Ma as General Shang, Mark O'Brien as Captain Marks, Russell Yuen as Chinese Scientist, Nathaly Thibault as Gala Guest, Joe Cobden as Cryptographer #1, Julian Casey as Australian Scientist, Pat Kiely as Environmental Tech, Larry Day as Deputy Director of the CIA Dan Ryder, Mustafa Haidari as Foreign Correspondent, Abigail Pniowsky as Hannah (8 yrs. old), Julia Scarlett Dan as Hannah (12 yrs. old), Philippe Hartmann as Halpern's Deputy Director, Andrew Shaver as Environmental Tech, Carmela Nozza Guizzo as Hannah (4 yrs. old), Anana Rydvald as Danish Scientist, Jadyn Malone as Hannah, Bineyam Girma as Sudanese representative, Shawn Campbell as News Reporter, Ruth Chiang as Chinese Scientist, Leisa Reid as Nurse, Brittany Teo as Student with Smartphone, Chistian Jadah as Private Combs, Genevieve Sirois as Cryptographer #3, Tammie Sutherland as Newscaster 4, Daniel Esteban as Venezuelan Representative, Kathleen Stavert as Communications Operator #4, Hal Roberts as American TV News Anchor, Leslie Baker as Middle aged woman, Michael Nangreaves as Science Team Member #2, Karen Belfo as Skype CIA Agent (uncredited), Chloë Bellande as MIT College girl (uncredited), Robert D. Morais as Master Sergeant Douglas (uncredited), Laurean Adrian Parau as US Army Major (uncredited)
Also starring: Shawn Levy, David Linde
Unpredictable filmmaker Jim Jarmusch ricochets from his artful vampire movie Only Lovers Left Alive into...
At 80 years old, British filmmaker Ken Loach won his second Cannes Film Festival with...
Writer-director John Hamburg continues to recycle the formula that made his first hit Meet the...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
Clever Chilean director Pablo Larrain (who also directed Natalie Portman's Jackie) takes on the Nobel-winning...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...
An unusually realistic teen movie, this drama gets deep under the skin of its characters,...
This is such a ripping true story that it can't help but grab hold of...
In a clear echo of Frozen, this Disney animated adventure centres on a fiercely independent...
The 2003 comedy Bad Santa is a holiday classic that skilfully mixes gross-out humour with...