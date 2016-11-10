Arrival Review

This sci-fi drama has an enjoyably brain-bending plot that leaves the audience almost stunned with the weight of its themes. It may be fiction, but the film's exploration of the power of language raises fascinating ideas about the human mind. It's also produced to an extremely high standard, with striking effects and sumptuous cinematography and editing. And as played by Amy Adams, the movie also carries a surprising emotional kick.

Adams plays linguistics expert Louise, who is asked by the American government to help decode the language of aliens who occupy gigantic monolithic ships that appear suddenly, floating over various locations around the globe. So she heads to the American site in Montana and begins working with scientist Ian (Jeremy Renner) under the watchful eye of Colonel Weber (Forrest Whitaker). And of course she's taken aback by these seven-legged creatures who communicate with odd tones and swirling symbols. When coordinated efforts with other teams around the world begin to descend into mistrust, everyone stops sharing their data, and the military leaders decide to take matters into their own hands and destroy the ships. But Louise begins to believe she is onto something important, and she tenaciously pursues a course of action that terrifies everyone, including her.

Expertly directed by Denis Villeneuve (Sicario), the film never lapses into sensationalistic action, and it's even more gripping as a result. Several scenes generate goosebumps for their inventive visual flourishes, including the surprising gravitational twists and the face-to-face interaction with two freaky but oddly endearing aliens Louise and Ian name Abbott and Costello. Special effects are seamless, grounding everything that happens as something eerily believable. But the emphasis is on the emotional drama surging within Louise, and the huge implications it has for the entire world.

Adams plays all of this with her usual transparency. Louise is a fiercely independent thinker, which makes her more open to the enormity of what she is learning. And travelling through this odyssey with her is simply thrilling for the audience. Without over-explaining the science, Eric Heisserer's script stuns us with its ideas about time and memory, plus a startlingly moving exploration of grief, since Louise's experience becomes entangled with the recent death of her teen daughter. This is a rare movie that wows the audience with both visual spectacle and deeply moving drama, all while forcing us to ponder ideas that almost make our heads hurt. It's a stunner of a film that should generate a lot of discussion for a long time.

Rich Cline

Watch the trailer for Arrival: