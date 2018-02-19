'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' completely smashed yet another awards show over the weekend by taking home no less than five gongs at this year's BAFTAS. And the film's victory came with an important message about women, wonderfully articulated by both director and star.

Frances McDormand at the BAFTAs

The film won almost every major award at the 2018 BAFTAs last night (February 18th 2018), held at London's Royal Albert Hall. They included Best British Film, Best Film and Original Screenplay, with stars Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand picking up Best Supporting Actor and Leading Actress respectively.

'I want you to know that I stand in full solidarity with my sisters tonight in black', said the latter as she collected her award. 'I appreciate a well-organised act of civil disobedience and I'm thrilled that activists all over the world have been inspired by the set decorations [billboards] of the film and have taken to the streets and let it be a part of the positive discourse that's happening.'

Director Martin McDonagh added: 'What I'm most proud of, especially in this Time's Up year, is 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' is a film about a woman who refuses to take any more s***.'

McDonagh lost out on Best Director, however, to Guillermo del Toro for 'The Shape of Water'; another big winner which also took home Best Production Design and Original Music. 'Darkest Hour' and 'Blade Runner 2049' were the only other films to take home more than one award, with the former landing Gary Oldman with the Leading Actor accolade and also winning Best Hair and Makeup, while the latter got Best Cinematography and Special Visual Effects.

The remaining winners were Allison Janney for 'I, Tonya' (Best Supporting Actress), 'Call Me By Your Name' (Adapted Screenplay), 'Phantom Thread' (Best Costume Design), 'Coco' (Best Animated Film), 'Baby Driver' (Best Editing), 'Dunkirk' (Best Sound), 'I Am Not Your Negro' (Best Documentary), 'Poles Apart' (Short Animation), 'Cowboy Dave' (Best Short Film), 'The Handmaiden' (Best Foreign Film) and 'I Am Not A Witch' (Outstanding Debut).

Meanwhile, Daniel Kaluuya took home the special EE Rising Star award after his critically acclaimed role in 'Get Out', thanking his mother during his acceptance speech, and the National Film and Television School were the honorees of the Outstanding Contribution to Cinema award.