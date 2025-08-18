The Sherlocks announce 2025 UK tour The Sherlocks are hitting the road later this year in support of their latest LP Everything Must Make Sense!. SHARE SHARE The Sherlocks are embarking on a mammoth trek of the UK between October and December

The Sherlocks are hitting the road for an extensive UK tour at the end of 2025, celebrating their latest UK Top 10 album Everything Must Make Sense!.

The 29-date run kicks off at Manchester’s Albert Hall on October 10, and concludes at The Welly in Hull on December 20, with key stops in Glasgow on November 21, and London’s O2 Academy Islington on November 26.

A venue pre-sale begins at 10am on August 20, before tickets go on general sale at 10am on August 22, via all venues and at thesherlocksmusic.co.uk.

Since forming in 2010 in South Yorkshire, brothers Kiaran Crook (lead vocals and guitar) and Brandon Crook (drums), alongside Alex Procter (guitar) and Trent Jackson (bass), have become one of the UK’s most exciting live bands. From their early pub and club shows to sold-out tours across the UK and Europe, The Sherlocks have built a fiercely loyal fan base and achieved five UK Top 20 albums, including Live for the Moment (#6), Under Your Sky (#20), World I Understand (#9), People Like Me and You (#4), and their latest release Everything Must Make Sense! (#4).

Alongside their headline tours, The Sherlocks have shared stages with Liam Gallagher, Kings of Leon, Keane, Kaiser Chiefs, and The Libertines, and sure know how to pull a crowd.

Speaking about the upcoming trek, Kiaran Cook said: “This is a proper throwback tour for us. An old school Sherlocks tour where we’re hitting everywhere and getting back in amongst it. We’re a live band; this is what we love to do. Getting back in them rooms and connecting with real people is where it’s at! This is the most extensive tour we’ve been on since our debut album came out in 2017… These shows are gonna sell out pretty quick and they’re certainly not to be missed, so get involved, grab your tickets!”

Joining The Sherlocks throughout the tour will be special guests The Jacques, whose second album Make Repetition! is released on September 5. Lead singer Finn O’Brien said: “Can’t wait to get on tour with the mighty Sherlocks, bringing this music to life and playing places we’ve never played before.”





The Sherlocks – UK Tour 2025 Dates

October

10 – Manchester, Albert Hall

November

1 – Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall

2 – Chester, Live Rooms

6 – Stoke, The Sugarmill

7 – Norwich, Epic Studios

8 – Dover, Booking Hall

12 – Liverpool, Arts Club Theatre

13 – Holmfirth, Picturedrome

14 – Leeds, Warehouse

15 – Preston, 53 Degrees

19 – Carlisle, Fire Station

20 – Dunfermline, P J Molloy & Sons

21 – Glasgow, Garage

22 – Aberdeen, Unit 51

26 – London, O2 Academy Islington

27 – Brighton, Quarters

28 – Isle Of Wight, Strings

29 – Wells, Studio 24

December

3 – Guildford, Boileroom

4 – Tunbridge Wells, Forum

5 – Southend, Chinnerys

10 – Hertford, Corn Exchange

11 – Derby, The Hairy Dog

12 – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

13 – Northampton, Roadmenders

17 – Grimsby, Docks Academy

18 – Lincoln, Drill

19 – North Shields, Kings Street Social Club

20 – Hull, Welly