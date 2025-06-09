Skindred are set to embark on THE DETOUR this autumn
Skindred are playing venues outside the major UK cities on their next tour.
Skindred are set to embark on THE DETOUR jaunt.
The ragga metal legends wanted to visit parts of the UK that don't get as much action when it comes to live music, including Torquay, Devon, and various areas in their native Wales.
Drummer Arya Goggin said: “We as a band are extremely conscientious about venturing outside of just the major UK cities to spread the Skindred sound. This October the “Detour” is our attempt to do just that. As a band we love to play live, but there are so many amazing towns and cities with fantastic venues across the country that get forgotten and need to be supported. That’s where our “Detour” comes in! We can’t wait to head back out across the UK this October on our “Detour.” See you there!”
Tickets go on sale Wednesday (11.06.25) at 10am here.
Skindred reached new heights when their album Smile shot to number two in the Official UK Chart in 2024.
Frontman Benji Webbe said at the time: "To all who pushed and pushed with us in the last week, I’ve got nothing but love, appreciation, and sunshine for you. What an amazing time to be the mighty Skindred. We are totally celebrating this win."
'THE DETOUR' dates:
October
16th – Keele, University Student Union
17th – Tenby, De Valence Pavilion
18th – Swansea, Patti Pavilion
23rd – Buckley, Tivoli
24th – Frome, Cheese and Grain
25th – Worthing, Assembly Hall
30th – Warrington, Parr Hall
31st – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill
November
1st – Middlesborough, Town Hall
2nd – Wakefield, Venue 23
7th – Torquay, Arena
8th – Bournemouth, O2 Academy
14th – Folkestone, Leas Cliff Academy