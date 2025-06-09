Skindred are set to embark on THE DETOUR this autumn Skindred are playing venues outside the major UK cities on their next tour. SHARE SHARE Skindred are set to embark on THE DETOUR this autumn

Skindred are set to embark on THE DETOUR jaunt.

The ragga metal legends wanted to visit parts of the UK that don't get as much action when it comes to live music, including Torquay, Devon, and various areas in their native Wales.

Drummer Arya Goggin said: “We as a band are extremely conscientious about venturing outside of just the major UK cities to spread the Skindred sound. This October the “Detour” is our attempt to do just that. As a band we love to play live, but there are so many amazing towns and cities with fantastic venues across the country that get forgotten and need to be supported. That’s where our “Detour” comes in! We can’t wait to head back out across the UK this October on our “Detour.” See you there!”

Tickets go on sale Wednesday (11.06.25) at 10am here.

Skindred reached new heights when their album Smile shot to number two in the Official UK Chart in 2024.

Frontman Benji Webbe said at the time: "To all who pushed and pushed with us in the last week, I’ve got nothing but love, appreciation, and sunshine for you. What an amazing time to be the mighty Skindred. We are totally celebrating this win."

'THE DETOUR' dates:

October

16th – Keele, University Student Union

17th – Tenby, De Valence Pavilion

18th – Swansea, Patti Pavilion

23rd – Buckley, Tivoli

24th – Frome, Cheese and Grain

25th – Worthing, Assembly Hall

30th – Warrington, Parr Hall

31st – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

November

1st – Middlesborough, Town Hall

2nd – Wakefield, Venue 23

7th – Torquay, Arena

8th – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

14th – Folkestone, Leas Cliff Academy



