Huge 00s pop legend announces special one-off gig at London's Koko

After returning to the stage for his first tour in 19 years in 2024, the 'Gotta Get Thru This' hitmaker is set to follow his festival appearances - which included this weekend's Mighty Hoopla in London - with a special gig at the iconic venue later this year.

Tickets for Daniel Bedingfield at Koko go on sale Friday 6th June at 10am via HERE.

Daniel is also working on new music to follow his recent track 'Get Some'.

The 45-year-old pop star enjoyed immense success in the early 2000s with hits like 'Gotta Get Thru This' and 'If You're Not The One' but had to take time out of the spotlight in the years that followed as it was a struggle being famous, especially with autism.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I am really glad that I did it but actually being in the spotlight is a lot for an autistic kid, it is a lot of information, it is a lot of people wanting lots of things.

"I think I was quite overstimulated for most of it. Yes, I pulled myself together and got it done as it was what I was dreaming of for most of my life, but it was a lot. I was not enjoying the famous aspect but deeply, deeply enjoying being on stage."

The 'Never Gonna Leave Your Side' singer now lives on a farm in Los Angeles and is "really grateful" for the move and the impact on his mental health his new lifestyle has had.

He said: "I think going back and forth between doing concerts and farming and trying to save the planet is kind of an exciting life now to be honest.

"I am really grateful to America as I remember growing up in Britain it was like, 'Oh mental health is whatever' - you gotta just carry on so I am so grateful for that change.

"And perhaps people can be a little more gracious, I know a lot of sensitive pop stars right now and they've had to build these massive walls and massive gated communities to keep them safe, that's in England and only in England, in America they don't seem to be having such a hard time."