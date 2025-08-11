LISTEN: Girls Aloud's You Freak Me Out remixed by Hot Chip's Joe Goddard in celebration of Freakier Friday Girls Aloud's You Freak Me Out has been revived for Freakier Friday. SHARE SHARE You Freak Me Out the remix by Joe Goddard is out now

Girls Aloud have released a remix of You Freak Me Out by Hot Chip's Joe Goddard in honour of Freakier Friday.

The track featured in the original 2003 Disney blockbuster Freaky Friday, and with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis now starring in the long-awaited sequel, the British girl group have given the track a "freaky" makeover.

Girls Aloud said: "It was so much fun being part of Freaky Friday the first time round. When we heard Jamie and Lindsay were returning for the sequel, we had to get involved too. Joe Goddard from Hot Chip has done a brilliant remix of You Freak Me Out which is now dancefloor ready. We hope you love it.”

Joe Goddard added: “It was super fun remixing Girls Aloud in a freaky fashion.”

You Freak Me Out by Joe Goddard is out now on all major streaming platforms. Catch Freakier Friday in cinemas worldwide now.