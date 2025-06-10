Conner Smith knocks down pedestrian in fatal accident Conner Smith knocked down a pedestrian, who later died, in his pickup truck in Nashville on Sunday (08.06.25). SHARE SHARE Conner Smith knocked down a pedestrian

Conner Smith was involved in a fatal accident on Sunday (08.06.25).

The 24-year-old country singer is at the centre of an investigation by police in Nashville after his pickup truck struck Dorothy Dobbins, 77, who appeared to be walking inside a marked crosswalk at the time.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but tragically passed away shortly afterwards.

