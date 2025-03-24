Unwritten singer Natasha Bedingfield says she 'loves' hearing positive feedback from her fans Natasha Bedingfield has revealed that she cherishes getting positive reactions from her fans. SHARE SHARE Natasha Bedingfield is performing at lots of festivals this summer

Natasha Bedingfield has been told by fans that her music heals their "inner child".





The 43-year-old pop star released her debut album, 'Unwritten', back in 2004, and Natasha has revealed that she still loves receiving positive feedback from her fans.





The singer - who has Solomon, seven, with her husband Matt Robinson - told PEOPLE: "Recently at shows, people are often coming away saying they feel like their inner child has been healed, and I love that."





Natasha is set to perform at lots of festivals this summer, and the 'Love Like This' hitmaker is already looking forward to hitting the road.





She said: "I have so many festivals. It’s so exciting.





"My band is amazing, and I’ve been singing for so many years, so my show is just great. And everyone sings along and it’s a great time.





"I love so many different songs, I love performing new songs. I love singing other people's songs, too. 'Purple Rain' feels like it opens up some kind of magic. It's like Ali Baba's cave just opens up when you sing it."





Natasha's 2004 single 'Unwritten' has recently enjoyed a revival, featuring in a large number of TikTok videos and in movies such as 'Anyone but You'.





The pop star previously revealed that the popular track was inspired by the Beatles.





Natasha told the Guardian newspaper: 'Unwritten' started as a poem. Then I found the right songwriter in Danielle Brisebois - who’d had amazing experiences as a child actor and in the band New Radicals. She helped me with the idea that every child is a blank page and can write their own future.





"We recorded it in Venice Beach. For the verse, I had the Beatles’ Indian period in my mind."