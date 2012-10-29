Ubisoft announced that Assassin's Creed III is the most pre-ordered game in the company's history. Global pre-orders of Assassin's Creed III already have more than doubled those of last year's Assassin's Creed Revelations, Ubisoft's previous pre-order record holder. With a development cycle of more than three years and twice the production capacity of any previous Ubisoft game, Assassin's Creed III will be available on October 31 on Playstation 3 and Xbox 360, November 23 on Windows PC and during the launch window for the Wii U.

"Pre-orders for Assassin's Creed III at GameStop are 100% higher than last year, putting the game on track to be one of the top titles of 2012," said Michael van den Berg, Vice-President International Merchandising, Marketing & Digital at GameStop. "In addition, Ubisoft is offering a Season Pass and high quality DLC available at launch to bring even more excitement to this title."

Assassin's Creed III is the next installment in the Assassin's Creed franchise, which has already sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. Players will step into the boots of a new hero, Connor. Set during the American Revolution in the late 18th century the Assassin will battle for liberty against ruthless tyranny in the most stylized and fluid combat experiences in the franchise to date.

"Assassin's Creed III is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and this impressive pre-order mark is just a hint of the game's potential," said Geoffroy Sardin. "When players discover the new features, historical period, characters and gaming experience that the development team has worked so hard to create, we're confident that they will agree that this is the biggest, best Assassin's Creed game yet."

