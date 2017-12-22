Vince Mcmahon could be bringing back failed football league the XFL as part of his new sports company, Alpha Entertainment.

While some dismissed the XFL rumours when they first began spreading last week, McMahon has now sold off nearly $100 million worth of WWE shares to help fund Alpha Entertainment.

Is Vince McMahon bringing back the XFL?

The XFL was a football league founded by McMahon in 1999 which ran for one season in 2001. It was a joint venture between the then-WWF and NBC, which is said to have cost the companies $35 million.

ESPN reported on Thursday that McMahon sold 3.34 million of his shares in WWE, equaling about $100 million.

The SEC filing noted that McMahon sold the shares: "primarily to fund a separate entity from the Company, Alpha Entertainment LLC, which Mr. McMahon established to explore investment opportunities across the sports and entertainment landscapes, including professional football.”

The filling added that: “Mr. McMahon has informed the Company that he has no current plan to sell additional shares of the Company’s stock and that he intends to continue in his capacity as the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the foreseeable future.”

ESPN also reports that on December 16, Alpha filed for five trademarks related to the XFL on December 16, according to records with the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office.

The filings were to trademark the XFL as a professional football league and also cover related merchandise. Previous XFL trademarks were abandoned over a period of time from 2002 to 2005.

The company also sought to trademark 'URFL'. Last year the WWE filed to trademark "He Hate Me," the nickname of XFL player Rod Smart. Smart, who wore the phrase on the back of his shirt, held the trademark until 2011.