Quentin Tarantino has found himself under fire this week for a number of reasons, but the latest thing he's been forced to apologise for is crass comments he made more than a decade ago suggesting that Roman Polanski's 13-year-old sexual assault victim was not raped at all.

It seems the 54-year-old director has grown up a lot in the last fifteen years, at least enough to know now that rape has more than one definition associated with it. His comments that Roman Polanski did not rape Samantha Geimer despite being charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor have resurfaced, but he's sincerely apologetic about it.

'I want to publicly apologize to Samantha Geimer for my cavalier remarks on 'The Howard Stern Show' speculating about her and the crime that was committed against her', he said in an official statement obtained by IndieWire. 'Fifteen years later, I realize how wrong I was. Ms. Geimer WAS raped by Roman Polanski.'

He went on to explain his actions, though did not excuse the comments he made in any way. 'When Howard brought up Polanski, I incorrectly played devil's advocate in the debate for the sake of being provocative', he continued. 'I didn't take Ms. Geimer's feelings into consideration and for that I am truly sorry. So, Ms. Geimer, I was ignorant, and insensitive, and above all, incorrect. I am sorry Samantha.'

Samantha herself condemned Quentin's past comments, pointing out that she hoped the filmmaker had changed his ideas on such matters. Indeed, it seems as well as his official statement, he has reached out to the victim personally to apologise.

'He was wrong. I bet he knows it', she told the New York Daily News before the apology. 'I hope he doesn't make an a** of himself and keep talking that way. I'm not upset, but I would probably feel better if he realizes now that he was wrong, after 15 years, after hearing the facts.'

In case you were wondering just how bad Quentin's comments were, he didn't exactly mince his words. 'He didn't rape a 13-year-old. It was statutory rape, that's not quite the same thing', he said at the time. 'To me, when you use the word rape, you're talking about violent, throwing them down... it's like one of the most violent crimes in the world.'

He's understandably cringing at his own ignorance right now, but that's nothing compared to what he went on to say about the situation. 'She wanted to have it. Dated the guy', he claimed. 'Lets talk about it the way it was. She was down with the party, he was down with the party.'

Earlier this week, Quentin also gave an interview after receiving backlash from Uma Thurman's article about her abuse at the hands of his former associate Harvey Weinstein, and Quentin's own involvement with her car crash on the set of 'Kill Bill'.

While she clarified that her anger was towards Weinstein and others who tried to cover up the incident afterwards rather than Quentin Tarantino and his bad judgement call, he still insisted that persuading her to get behind the wheel of the car was 'the biggest regret of [his] life'.