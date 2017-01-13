Kylie Jenner remains one of the biggest beauty icons of this generation and her Instagram feed totally proves this. Her image has been the subject of many headlines over the last few months, whether its her rumoured boob job, new hair or quirky red carpet looks.

Her latest series of photos showed off her brand new hair-do; a platinum-blonde straight bob that she debuted this week, as she drove to a photo studio dressed in casual but cute track pants and a bomber jacket while promoting big sister Khloe Kardashian's latest E! show 'Revenge Body'.

Naturally, her Instagram feed is littered with bikini shots. She even got a matching choker with her latest black and white number, as she sunbathed on what looked like the comfiest double bed/sun lounger. Her last bathroom selfie of the year featured another memorable number; a green velvet bikini set that we must have. Over Christmas she posted a gorgeous black sequined jumpsuit that clung to every single curve.

The professional shots she shares are always extra special. Namely a black and white close-up that was all about lashes and lips for which she thanked Forbes 30 under 30. Also, we loved her sneak peek from the Kylie Jenner 2017 calendar that featured the scantily clad social media giant posing alongside a python - whether or not it was real remains to be seen. And we can't talk about professional shoots without mentioning her heartwarmingly happy black and white shot featuring Kylie and boyfriend Tyga embracing, both topless.

When she's not bikini-clad, she's showing off some pretty spectacular outfits. Her Christina Aguilera Halloween costume inspired by the 2002 'Dirrty' video was uncanny, and we can't forget that stunning huge white fur coat that she wore while looking snug under a bright sunset. She might be famous for her make-up, but she's a stunner even without the war paint as proven by a candid make-up free, hippy-esque selfie with pal Bella Hadid.

