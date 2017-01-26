Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Sing

Sing

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment
"Very Good"

Sing Review


The quality of the animation in this musical comedy may not be up to Pixar standards, but the story and characters are thoroughly endearing. And the music is fabulous. As it follows a group of likeable animals through a variety of plots and adventures, there's plenty for everyone in the audience to connect with. So even if the climactic action mayhem gets a bit ridiculous, the movie keeps us laughing. And it also makes us want to get up on that stage and belt out a few numbers.

It's set in a city populated by animals. Buster (voiced by Matthew Mcconaughey) is a koala who has been obsessed with musical theatre since he saw the diva Nana (Jennifer Hudson then Jennifer Saunders) perform when he was a child. So he grew up and bought the theatre. Now with audiences waning, he stages a musical competition to save the theatre. In the auditions, he selects his finalists: anarchist porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), jazzy mafioso mouse Mike (Seth Macfarlane) and silky voiced gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton). He also teams up two pigs as a double-act: frazzled housewife Rosita (Reese Witherspoon) and German dancer Gunter (Nick Kroll). There's also golden-voiced elephant Meena (Tori Kelly), who's too shy to face the audience so takes a role backstage. Of course, nothing goes as planned.

The key conflict comes from Buster's frantic efforts to avoid bankruptcy, plus rather half-hearted action subplots involving a gang of bears and Johnny's criminally minded relatives. These generate quite a bit of tension that erupts into rather outrageously destructive slapstick along the way. More interesting are the personal journeys of the various contestants, especially as Ash, Meena and Johnny all discover their voices and Rosita finds inventive ways to balance her long-lost career with her role as a mother to 25 rambunctious piglets. Yes, the film is rather crowded with characters and storylines, and the animation looks plasticky, but everything comes together cleverly,

The starry voice cast does a great job creating vivid characters the audience can identify with as each critter deals with the realities of pursuing their long-held dreams. This may be a rather obvious message in the age of TV talent competitions, but writer-director Garth Jennings knowingly combines it with some pointed commentary on the importance of art in everyday life. And there are other solid themes that are touched on with a refreshing subtlety, because of course the most important thing here is to get the audience laughing and singing along with infectious pop hits from the Beatles to Taylor Swift.

Watch the trailer for Sing:


Sing

Facts and Figures

Genre: Animation

Run time: 108 mins

In Theaters: Wednesday 21st December 2016

Box Office USA: $165,051,490.00

Box Office Worldwide: $407.3M

Budget: $75M

Distributed by: Illumination Entertainment

Production compaines: Universal Pictures, Fuji Television Network, Dentsu, Illumination Entertainment

Reviews

Contactmusic.com: 3.5 / 5

Rotten Tomatoes: 69%
Fresh: 82 Rotten: 37

IMDB: 7.3 / 10

Cast & Crew

Director:

Producer: Christopher Meledandri,

Starring: as Buster Moon (voice), as Rosita (voice), as Mike (voice), as Ash (voice), John C. Reilly as Eddie (voice), as Johnny (voice), as Meena (voice), as Gunter (voice), as Norman (voice), as Miss Crawly / Additional Voices (voice), as Big Daddy (voice), Beck Bennett as Lance (voice), as Nana (voice), as Young Nana (voice), as Meena's Mother (voice), as Meena's Grandfather (voice), Rhea Perlman as Judith (voice), as Meena's Grandmother / Additional Voices (voice), as News Reporter Dog (voice), Adam Buxton as Stan (voice), Brad Morris as Baboon (voice), Oscar Jennings as Piglet (voice), Leo Jennings as Piglet (voice), Caspar Jennings as Piglet (voice), Asa Jennings as Piglet (voice), as Additional Voices (voice), Chris Renaud as Additional Voices (voice), as Additional Voices (voice), Jon Robert Hall as Frog (voice), Asher Blinkoff as Piglet (voice), Laura Dickinson as Spider (voice), Jen Faith Brown as Singer (voice), Jessica Rau as Additional Voices (voice), Áurea as Voice 1, Marisa Liz as Voice 2, Mickael Carreira as Voice 3, Deolinda Kinzimba as Voice 4, as Additional Voices (voice), Sara Mann as Additional Voices (voice), Daamen J. Krall as Additional Voices (voice), as Additional Voices (voice), as Additional Voices (voice), Doug Burch as Additional Voices (voice), as Additional Voices (voice), Jason Pace as Additional Voices (voice), Townsend Coleman as Additional Voices (voice), Abby Craden as Additional Voices (voice), as Additional Voices (voice), John DeMita as Additional Voices (voice), Willow Geer as Additional Voices (voice), as Additional Voices (voice), as Additional Voices (voice)

Also starring: ,

Contactmusic


Links

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment


Advertisement

New Movies

Jackie Movie Review

Jackie Movie Review

Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history,...

Split Movie Review

Split Movie Review

After a few badly received sci-fi blockbusters, M. Night Shyamalan returned to his earthier style...

xXx: Return of Xander Cage Movie Review

xXx: Return of Xander Cage Movie Review

It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...

Manchester by the Sea Movie Review

Manchester by the Sea Movie Review

This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...

Live By Night Movie Review

Live By Night Movie Review

Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...

La La Land Movie Review

La La Land Movie Review

After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...

Assassin's Creed Movie Review

Assassin's Creed Movie Review

Hopes were high that this film might finally crack the curse of movies based on...

Advertisement
Silence Movie Review

Silence Movie Review

Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...

A Monster Calls Movie Review

A Monster Calls Movie Review

A difficult movie to market, this isn't actually the BFG-style fantasy adventure it looks like....

Monster Trucks Movie Review

Monster Trucks Movie Review

Word has it that a 4-year-old came up with the idea for this unapologetically silly...

Collateral Beauty Movie Review

Collateral Beauty Movie Review

Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...

Paterson Movie Review

Paterson Movie Review

Unpredictable filmmaker Jim Jarmusch ricochets from his artful vampire movie Only Lovers Left Alive into...

I, Daniel Blake Movie Review

I, Daniel Blake Movie Review

At 80 years old, British filmmaker Ken Loach won his second Cannes Film Festival with...

Why Him? Movie Review

Why Him? Movie Review

Writer-director John Hamburg continues to recycle the formula that made his first hit Meet the...

Advertisement

Actors Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.