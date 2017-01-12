La La Land Review

After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something even better: an original movie musical that is shamelessly enjoyable. It somehow manages to be a feel-good triumph as well as a darkly honest exploration of the quest for fame and romance in Los Angeles. And with fantastic songs, colourful choreography and already iconic performances from Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, this is pure cinematic joy.

It opens in a traffic jam on a warm winter's day, where aspiring actress Mia (Stone) first encounters struggling jazz musician Sebastian (Gosling). They meet a couple more times before they begin to share the troubles they are facing trying to make their dreams come true. As romance blossoms, Mia urges Sebastian to go for his passion project to create a proper jazz bar, while Sebastian supports Mia's attempt to write a one-woman show to display her talents. But there are huge pressures to endure and obstacles to overcome as this city pushes them to compromise.

Chazelle establishes the film's musical tone from the opening moment, a breathtaking single-take full-on musical number on a freeway flyover. And the movie only gets better from there, deepening the two central characters as every scene is packed with hilarious comedy, honest romance and wrenching drama. Gosling and especially Stone are perfect in these roles, drawing on their already established chemistry as they add singing and dancing to their repertoires.

Chazelle captures their performances in long, complicated takes that swirl around to beautifully reveal the settings, from the glittering Hollywood Hills to the studio backlot where Mia works as a barista. This is bravura filmmaking that keeps a smile on the viewer's face and isn't afraid to draw a tear as well. It's funny, sexy and involving, crackling with energy and bursting with Mia and Sebastian's artistic yearning, and it mixes real-world hope with colourful flights of fancy.

So the film manages to somehow be frothy and fun as well as gritty and thoughtful. And its message is that life should be lived improvisationally, like a jazz song, making the most of whatever is thrown at you and perhaps ending up somewhere you never expected to be. Chazelle is of course also celebrating the magic of Hollywood in a genre that has been neglected in recent years. He proves that original movie musicals can be contemporary and real, with earthy realism and bittersweet emotions. But of course they're also full of wonder and unexpected delights. And they're the kinds of movies that we want to watch over and over again.

