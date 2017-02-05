Fifty Shades Darker certainly lives up to its title, according to star Dakota Johnson.

Two years after the first part of the erotic trilogy hit the big screen Johnson is back as Anastasia Steele in the much anticipated sequel, but this time the actress says the drama and the intensity have been 'heightened'.

Dakota Johnson plays Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Darker

“Every single aspect of the story and of the characters and their respective lives, they're more intricate,” Johnson said at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. “There’s more drama it’s heightened intensity it’s pretty cool."

The film will delve more into the fantasy word inhabited by Christian Grey, presenting a kind of adult fairytale for the trilogy’s legion of fans. “There’s sort of this fairytale theme throughout all three films,” Johnson explained.

“It’s sort of a dream world but these very real people exist within it and i think that’s what makes it captivating and also relatable.” For the actress, what draws fans to the films and the books is the love story that exists at its heart.

“I think that’s what truly draws people to the film is that Anastasia and Christian just severely love each other and they let it happen and that is a beautiful thing to watch unfold,” she added.

Coming back to play Ana again was a new experience for Johnson, who’s never gone back to a role before in her career. “It’s weird thing, I’ve never really revisited a character or a project before,” she said.

“So its very interesting to have like my personal growth and also Jamie’s personal growth between projects and we come back together and our lives are different.” Reflecting on their changing circumstances since the first film, Johnson joked: “He has another baby…and I don’t.”

