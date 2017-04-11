Rockstar Brendon Urie has made a huge career move in venturing into acting this year, with a Broadway debut in the award-winning 'drag' musical 'Kinky Boots' coming this summer. He'll play the lead character in the Jerry Mitchell directed show starting in May.

Brendon Urie to star in 'Kinky Boots'

The Panic At The Disco frontman will be playing Charlie Price on Broadway this summer; a character that was originally played by Stark Sands, though most recently by Killian Donnelly in London. He's a man who reluctantly takes over his father's failing shoe factory after his death and finds a way of getting back in business by targeting a niche market: drag queens!

'I'm thrilled to be making my Broadway debut with this fantastic company', Urie said in a statement. 'I'm a huge fan of Kinky Boots and musical theatre, and am honored to be joining the cast.'

J. Harrison Ghee will be playing drag queen Lola, while Taylor Louderman plays factory worker Lauren. The Tony Award winning Jerry Mitchell is back as director and choreographer on the show, with a score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein.

Brendon has had very little acting experience, though he did once appear in an episode of comedy series 'Good Cops' as Officer Keds in 'To Finger A Man' in 2013. More recently he's been touring with Panic At The Disco for their arena tour, supporting their 2016 album 'Death of a Bachelor', which concludes this week.

'Death of a Bachelor' is the band's fifth album and first ever Billboard number one. It sold more than 1 million copies, featured the hit singles 'Hallelujah' and 'Emperor's New Clothes' and was nominated at the 2017 Grammy Awards for Best Rock Album.

'Kinky Boots' will open on May 26th 2017 and will continue until August 6th at The Hirschfeld Theatre.