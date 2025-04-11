The Hunna to kick off UK tour of grassroots music venues to revive in partnership with Music Venue Trust Indie rock band The Hunna are part of a nationwide tour to promote the protection of grassroots music venues. SHARE SHARE The Hunna are touring in aid of the Music Venue Trust in partnership with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey

The rock band will kick off a nationwide tour of up-and-coming British artists in May to promote the protection of independent music venues in collaboration with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Music Venue Trust, a charity dedicated to protecting grassroots music venues in the UK.

Ryan Potter, lead singer of The Hunna, said: “We’re incredibly excited to hit the road and perform new music from our upcoming EP while shining a light on the importance of grassroots venues. These spaces have played a huge role in shaping who we are as a band, and we’re proud to be part of this initiative to support them.”

The Watford-born indie rock band — also comprising Daniel Dorney, Junate Angin, and Jack Metcalfe — are known for their hit songs ‘She’s Casual’, ‘Bonfire’, and ‘Never Enough’. They will kick off the tour on May 2 at The Parish in Huddersfield.

The tour will feature 21 performances at seven grassroots music venues. The initiative aims to return live music to venues that have seen fewer touring artists over the years.

The MVT found that the number and variety of UK touring locations has declined over the past 20 years, resulting in fewer tour dates and fewer cities featuring shows. Jack Daniel’s and the MVT have been collaborating since 2015.

Potter added: “Grassroots venues are integral to the musical history of the country and the future of artists and bands. They give young artists the chance to grow, connect with fans, and experience the magic of live performance. Without them, the future of music would look very different.”

Tickets for The Hunna’s MVT shows are available now, with the first three dates already sold out.

The Hunna are also slated to perform at 2000Trees Music Festival in Cheltenham and Y Not Festival in Derbyshire this summer.