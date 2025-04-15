Louis Dunford conveys the emotional depth of London life at Alexandra Palace Louis Dunford performed a sold-out show at Alexandra Palace on Friday, 11 April and proved why his songs about London life and loss convey a powerful message in 2025. SHARE SHARE Louis Dunford performing at Alexandra Palace

Louis Dunford concluded his tour of the UK and Ireland with a sold out show at the 10,000 capacity Big Hall at Alexandra Palace.

The London-born balladeer was promoting his newly released debut album 'Be Lucky' - which reached number eight on the UK Albums Chart and was backed by a five-piece band.

Support on the night came from Jasper Hodges evoking small town living on the north Kent coast.

Louis - the son of 'Birds of a Feather' actress Linda Robson - was roared onto the stage and opened with 'Superman', and he quickly followed that up with a rendition of 'Bossman'. It seemed that every single person in the crowd new the words of the immigrant tales of life and loss – from corner shopkeeper, to taxi driver to the man minding the toilets in a night club.

Linda Robson and Louis attend the National Television Awards in January 2016 Credit: AVALON





Everything feels familiar as the set progresses into the warmth and empathy of 'Boys Do Cry' and 'Queer' and the crowd joins Louis as he sings "There ain't nothing wrong with being queer".

He's then onto the clever wit of a so well told 'Regretamine', then Alexandra Palace accelerates into the smashing of stereotypes in 'Billy Flynn of Bethnal Green' before every voice present sings along to 'Lucy'; a lyric so clear and vibrant, vivid and precise.

Louis Dunford serenading his fans at Alexandra Palace





The place stills and quietens because the audience knows that there is tale to be told that the singer does not ever turn away from. He asks for quiet and for smart phone torches to be on and plays an opening chord alone on the stage.

A collective breath is taken and then everyone sings.

“There he was on a blood stained road / In the freezing cold, 16 years old”

Louis Dunford is performing 'Ballad of Benjamin', his ode to his lost friend Ben Kinsella, who was fatally stabbed to death in Islington in June 2008. Louis was there.

When he sings that song it is just special. Something happens.





And then the show rocks on with 'When we were Hooligans'.

Louis' encore is comprised of the anthem to out anthem them all 'The Angel' and he departs on a laughing high note with a rendition of 'The Local'.

The 33-year-old singer/songwriter performs a concert of emotional depth, of London life, of love and loss, or being brave and beautiful.

Got to louis-dunford.com/ for tour information and more.

For more of Ray Leigh's work click here

Louis Dunford - Alexandra Palace April 11 setlist:

Superman

Bossman

1999

Boys Do Cry

Queer

Rave Now Die Later

Regretamine

The Unlucky Ones

Freed from Desire (Gala cover)

PTSD

Billy Flynn of Bethnal Green

Lucy

Ballad of Benjamin

When We Were Hooligans

Encore:

The Angel

The Local







