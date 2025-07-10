Yusuf / Cat Stevens announces first ever greatest hits collection Yusuf / Cat Stevens will release the On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits LP this September. SHARE SHARE Yusuf / Cat Stevens is releasing a greatest hits collection for the first time

On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits is set for release on September 5, 2025, and spans the musician's almost 60-year career.

The new retrospective brings together some of the legendary singer-songwriter’s most beloved songs, from early classics like Matthew and Son and Wild World, to later material including Take The World Apart and tracks from his acclaimed 2023 album King Of A Land.

Timeless tracks such as Peace Train, The Wind, and Where Do The Children Play? feature in the expansive anthology, which celebrates the emotional and philosophical journey at the heart of Yusuf’s songwriting.

Alongside the music, the release includes a 24-page booklet featuring all the lyrics and rare personal reflections from Yusuf himself.

In a statement, he said: “I’m pleased that, at last, a collection of recordings includes some important songs I wrote after my evolvement, Take The World Apart and Heaven / Where True Love Goes for instance, reflecting the peace and happiness which has since changed my life. Thank you one and all. It’s really humbling to think about how many souls have been traversing this journey with me.”

The news arrives just ahead of Yusuf’s return to the UK stage, where he is set to perform as a special guest for Neil Young at BST Hyde Park on Friday (11.07.25). The appearance marks his first UK festival date since his widely praised debut on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in 2023, where he took on the Sunday teatime legends slot.

On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits is available to pre-order here.