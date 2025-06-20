Korn tell Sleep Token haters to 'shut up' Sleep Token haters have been told to reign it in by Korn. SHARE SHARE Korn have defended Sleep Token over the backlash to the metal band headlining Download

Korn have told Sleep Token haters to "shut up" after they divided opinion over headlining Download Festival.

There's has been much chatter over whether the polarising metal band, who formed in 2016, was worthy enough to top the bill on the main stage at the legendary heavy metal festival in England earlier this month - but nu-metal legends Korn can't understand why.

Talking to Daniel P. Carter on the BBC Radio 1 Rock Show, guitarist Brian “Head” Welch said: “I love it because all these people – I don’t know how many – but, I heard chatter about people like, ‘Sleep Token headlining?’ Some people were saying they’re so young to be able to headline so quick. And they came with that stage? Shut everybody up. They went bigger than a Slipknot stage, man.”

Sleep Token’s latest album, Even In Arcadia, topped the UK's Official Albums Chart last month.

James “Munky” Shaffer of Korn added: "Also, the new record is incredible.

“So it’s not only like the stage, yeah you can do that all day long, but they got the songs to back it up.”

Doc Coyle of God Forbid has also come out in defense of Sleep Token, writing in Metal Hammer: “Like what you like. Hate what you hate. But I think we’d all be healthier if we weren’t so protective and defined by our outspoken contempt."

Sleep Token broke several records in the US with their chart-topping LP.

The much-talked about 2025 LP became the mysterious alternative metal band's first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

Even In Arcadia is also now the biggest-selling hard rock album of the past two years.

The collection also surpassed a milestone previously held by the band Ghost by selling 47,000 vinyl copies, toppling Ghost's previous record of 44,000 units for their album 'Skeletá'.

Meanwhile, the group's drummer, known as drummer II, will play Black Sabbath's gigantic charity gig at Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5.



