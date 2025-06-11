G Flip drops 'queerest song' to date alongside star-studded, Grease-inspired music video G Flip is back with an LGBTQ+ anthem this Pride Month. SHARE SHARE G Flip serves up their 'queerest' song to date and a star-studded music video to boot

G Flip has dropped "probably" their "queerest song", Big Ol’ Hammer, along with a playful new music video inspired by Grease Lightnin’.

In honour of Pride Month, the Australian artist has delivered the fun anthem for the LGBTQ+ community - and informed people it's "not to be taken too seriously".

G Flip said: “This is probably the queerest song I’ve ever written. This song is about the feeling of putting on a tool belt with a big ol’ hammer - it’s camp, tongue-in-cheek, fun, and not to be taken too seriously. When I wrote it, I immediately knew I wanted to release it during Pride."





G Flip and their pals dance in a Lez Go! Auto shop - before being interrupted by comedian Fortune Feimster.

The promo features further cameos from Shannon Beveridge, Jacqueline Toboni, Aisha Dee, Kath Ebbs, Siena Liggins, Niki Demar, Julianne Hope, Jesse Thomas, K Sotomayor, Olly Elyte, and Hina Sabatine.

Speaking about the promo, G Flip added: “I feel so fortunate to have had so many of my talented friends involved in the queer video of my dreams.

“It was really important to me to have diverse representation in the video - I wanted queer representation, non-binary representation, trans representation. Now more than ever, representation is so important, but it doesn’t always have to be serious! Representation in a fun way is also needed. Happy Pride!!”

After wowing the masses at London's biggest queer celebration, Mighty Hoopla, G Flip is set to play LGBTQ+ Pride Night at LA’s Dodgers Stadium on June 13.



