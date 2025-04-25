Bebe Rexha and Faithless team up on unlikely collab, Dollars and Dimes Bebe Rexha and Faithless have joined forces on the dance tune 'Dollars and Dimes'. SHARE SHARE Bebe Rexha and Faithless' 'Dollars and Dimes' is out now

Bebe Rexha has joined forces with dance legends Faithless on the track 'Dollars and Dimes'.

Following the release of the Suli Breaks-featuring ‘Peace And Noise’ in March, Sister Bliss and Rollo are back with a huge-name collaboration.

Bebe - who has penned hits for the likes of Eminem and Rihanna, and Selena Gomez - said: “Faithless are dance legends and to collaborate has been a dream. I can’t wait for you to hear what we made together."

'Insomnia' hitmakers Faithless are gearing up to release their eighth studio album, 'Champion Sound'.

It marks their first record since 2020’s 'All Blessed' and since the passing of beloved late frontman Maxi Jazz, who died aged 65 after battling an unknown illness

Bliss previously vowed to "carry his legacy".

She told The Guardian: “The way Maxi would hold the stage, and the way he would deliver his lyrics, people would feel as if he was talking directly to them.

“We can never replace him or directly replicate it, but we want to carry his legacy with us everywhere.”

As well as new music, Faithless have have a huge summer of live shows ahead. Check out the dates here.

Stream 'Dollars and Dimes' now on all major streaming platforms.








