Peter Doherty drops new song Calvados ahead of May album release Peter Doherty has released the new single ‘Calvados’ from his upcoming solo album, ‘Feel Better Alive’, out on May 16. SHARE SHARE Pete Doherty has shared the new song 'Calvados' and announced a series of in-store signing gigs

Peter Doherty has released a new song called ‘Calvados’ and announced a series of intimate in-store gigs.

The 45-year-old musician — best known as co-frontman of the indie rock band The Libertines — has shared the second single from his upcoming solo LP 'Feel Better Alive', which follows the release of the album’s title tune in January.

‘Calvados’, named after the brandy native to Normandy, France, where he lives with his wife and daughter, is a tribute to a local seller of the alcoholic beverage.

Doherty said: “Where I live there’s a fellow in town; he’s got a shop that specialises in Calvados and ciders; the apple juice becomes cider becomes Calvados. He took me on a tour of all the old Calvados makers, in his van, place to place, staying with them.”

He continued: “These farms have been there for generations. You can’t hurry it, you wait for the apples to grow, you wait for the seasons to change, it’s not a laboratory. And at the end you get this incredible elixir.”

Doherty ran a competition which saw fans submit entries to create the music video for the track, with Natalie Sidorenko / SadLip's animation being chosen.

The new album will arrive via Doherty’s own label Strap Originals on May 16.

Outside his solo work, Doherty is known for co-founding The Libertines with Carl Barât in 1997, who topped the charts with their most recent album, 2024’s ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’. Doherty’s other musical ventures include indie band Babyshambles and Peter Doherty and the Puta Madres.

The ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’ rocker will celebrate the album’s release with in-store performances and signings at five locations across the UK, between May 16 and May 21, in Leeds, Liverpool, Nantwich, Kingston, and London.

As previously revealed, he will also tour in the UK and Europe this March, April and May.

Ticket and album bundles are available from 10am on Thursday (27.02.25) via https://peterdoherty.orcd.co/instores.