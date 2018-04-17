Superstar singer Zayn Malik has parted company with his manager amid claims he is "difficult to work with". The former One Directioner paired up with Sarah Stennett after he left the band but is said to have annoyed a number of people at his management company and has since left.

Zayn Malik has parted ways with his management company

Stennett, co-founder of First Access Entertainment, officially cut ties with the musician on Monday (16 April) - though he is still listed on the website’s roster.

Speaking to Variety, a number of sources have revealed Malik is challenging to work with, declining many promotional opportunities and not touring behind his last album.

However, it has been reported he is planning one behind his new album.

MORE: Zayn Malik Ready To Perform Live Again

The Bradford born singer recently revealed on Nick Grimshaw's breakfast show that he is now feeling "more confident" and will tour his second upcoming untitled album.

Sarah - who ranked number 89 on the Billboard Power 100 2018 - is a co-founder of the company that also manages Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha and Nicole Scherzinger.

She confirmed the news and said: "Sometimes in life you have to make extremely difficult decisions to effect positive change for everyone."

After 10 years, earlier this week Ellie Goulding also parted with the London-based company.

MORE: Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Split

Zayn has recently revealed that his latest single Let Me - which includes the lyrics that he was planning to love her for "the rest of his life" - was about ex Gigi Hadid, who he split from earlier this month.

The model 'liked' a promotional post about the single after he revealed the song - which he wrote about eight months ago - was about her.

Speaking about the song, the 25-year-old singer said: "I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do.

"Things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but that's what I was thinking when I wrote it."