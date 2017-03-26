Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Tyga Pictures

Tyga Kicks off DayLight Beach Club - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Sunday 26th March 2017

Tyga
Tyga
Tyga
Tyga
Tyga
Tyga
Tyga
Tyga
Tyga
Tyga
Tyga
Tyga

Kylie Jenner flashes a huge diamond ring as she leaves La Scala restaurant in Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills California United States - Tuesday 8th November 2016

Kylie Jenner and Tyga
Kylie Jenner and Tyga
Tyga
Kylie Jenner and Tyga
Kylie Jenner and Tyga
Kylie Jenner and Tyga
Kylie Jenner and Tyga
Tyga

BARBERSHOP: THE NEXT CUT premiere - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 6th April 2016

Tyga
Tyga
Tyga
Tyga
Tyga
Tyga
Tyga
Tyga

Tyga at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 17th February 2016

Tyga
Tyga
Tyga
Tyga
Tyga
Tyga
Tyga

Tyga performs at Drai's LIVE stage - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Friday 5th February 2016

Tyga spotted leaving a building and heading to his car - Beverly Hills California United States - Tuesday 12th January 2016

Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball - Santa Monica California United States - Thursday 10th December 2015

American Music Awards 2015 (AMA's) - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 22nd November 2015

2015 American Music Awards Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 22nd November 2015

American Music Awards 2015 Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 22nd November 2015

Tyga leaves Barneys New York with friends - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 6th November 2015

IHeart Radio Music Festival 2015 - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Saturday 19th September 2015

Kylie Jenner celebrates the Grand Opening of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie - New York New York United States - Wednesday 16th September 2015

Tyga seen leaving his hotel in New York - Manhattan New York United States - Wednesday 16th September 2015

Tyga has been photographed by the paparazzi on numerous occasions, often while out and about with his friends in the Los Angeles area. He has also, however, been photographed on stage during one of his live concert performances, as part of his music career.

Tyga

Popular

Kylie Jenner flashes a huge diamond ring as she leaves La Scala restaurant in Beverly Hills with rapper Tyga. Rumours...

Kylie Jenner flashes a huge diamond ring as she leaves La Scala restaurant in Beverly Hills

Kylie Jenner flashes a huge diamond ring as she leaves La Scala restaurant in Beverly Hills with rapper Tyga. Rumours...

Tyga - Celebrities attend BARBERSHOP: THE NEXT CUT premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. at TCL Chinese Theatre -...

BARBERSHOP: THE NEXT CUT premiere

Tyga - Celebrities attend BARBERSHOP: THE NEXT CUT premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. at TCL Chinese Theatre -...

Tyga - Tyga at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) - Los Angeles, California, United States - Wednesday 17th February 2016

Tyga at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Tyga - Tyga at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) - Los Angeles, California, United States - Wednesday 17th February 2016

Tyga and Kylie Jenner - Photographs from LA Mission's Annual Thanksgiving for the Homeless which stars attend to help feed...

2014 LA Mission's Annual Thanksgiving for the Homeless

Tyga and Kylie Jenner - Photographs from LA Mission's Annual Thanksgiving for the Homeless which stars attend to help feed...

Tyga appearances and performance on MuchMusic's NEW.MUSIC.LIVE. Toronto, Canada - 13.07.12

Tyga appearances and performance on MuchMusic's NEW.MUSIC.LIVE. Toronto, Canada - 13.07.12

Tyga performing live at Nokia Theatre in Times Square New York City, USA - 29.10.08

Tyga performing live at Nokia Theatre in Times Square New York City, USA - 29.10.08

Tyga The launch party for Tyga's 'No Introduction' album at the W Hotel Los Angeles, California - 18.06.08

Tyga The launch party for Tyga's 'No Introduction' album at the W Hotel Los Angeles, California - 18.06.08

