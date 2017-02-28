Steve Zahn, star of the forthcoming 'War for the Planet of the Apes', opens up about being a fan of the franchise and reveals how the new installment brings a more dark and violent storyline, but that ultimately the main theme is that of Cesar's own inner battle.
He describes how his character differed from the others, with his light-heartedness and humour contrasting the heavier themes of the rest of the movie. He also speaks about the physical challenges of learning to act like an ape and working in the extremely low temperatures of the Whistler ski resort in British Columbia, as well as the difficulty of grasping the essence of an ape's sentience and expression.
