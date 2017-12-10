Sofia Vergara Pictures

Sofía Vergara at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills,...
Sofia Vergara arrives at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2017 held at The Shrine Auditorium Media Complex...
Sofia Vergara in the Press Room for the 2017 People's Choice Awards, held at the Microsoft Theatre - Los Angeles,...
Sofia Vergara seen on the red carpet at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Sofia Vergara at the The Weinstein Company And Netflix Golden Globes After Party held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly...
Sofía Vergara at the The Weinstein Company And Netflix Golden Globes After Party held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly...
Sofia Vergara at the 2017 InStyle & Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After Party held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,...
Sofia Vergara at Beverly Hills Tiffany And Co. store which was celebrating the renovation of their premises. Beverly Hills, California,...
Sofia Vergara seen on the red carpet at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater Los...
Sofia Vergara - Sofia Vergara leaves Cecconi's restaurant after having lunch with friends in Studio City - Studio City, California,...
Sofia Vergara - Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Magic Mike XXL' at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood -...