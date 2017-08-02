Sofia Vergara has decided to embrace the ageing process, giving an interview as well as posing nude for the upcoming issue of Women’s Health magazine at the age of 45.

The ‘Modern Family’ actress admitted in video content for the magazine that it had been a “powerful” experience to strip off for the photoshoot, and that she had initially been reluctant to do so before realising that it was a golden opportunity to put a woman of her age under the spotlight in the way that society doesn’t even question when it comes to younger women.

“Being naked - I think it's powerful, sensual. And it can be fun!” Colombian-American star Vergara told the interviewer in the upcoming September issue. “I've always been very comfortable with my body. You know, I'm Latin, so we grew up going to the beach in a g-string.”

A post shared by Women's Health Magazine (@womenshealthmag) on Aug 2, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

“Things have changed,” she reflected about the process of growing older. “No matter how much you take care of yourself, it's a reality. We all age and you have to embrace it.”

“I told my rep, 'I'm going to be 45 years old! Stop putting me in naked things! Let me age with dignity!'” the star recalled about when she was offered the photoshoot. “People say, 'Oh, you look like you're in your twenties.' Well, it's not true. Our skin is different.”

“[I thought], 'Here's a woman, 45, being able to show her body’,” she said of her decision to pose. “It's not like before, when it was just young girls.”

Vergara has previously revealed that she sees her ‘Modern Family’ co-star Ed O’Neill as an inspiration when it comes to taking care of her body.

“I'm aging, and I know that [working out] does make a difference and you can see it in the women and men that work out," the actress said. “Things start to change, I'm like, the only thing to do is go and take care of it. Ed is a black belt in jiu-jitsu, and he works out every day! He's 70 years old and moves like a 40 year old man. It's impressive to see what exercise has done to him.”

More: Nick Loeb allowed to file amended suit in custody battle with Sofia Vergara over frozen embryos