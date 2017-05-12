Noel Gallagher has been described as a ''chippy bloke'' by Russell Brand.

The 41-year-old comedian has a long list of celebrity pals, including the former Oasis band member, who he believes is a ''normal'' person, and will occasionally show a hint of ''wisdom'' when the air are together.

Speaking to NME magazine about the musician, the 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' actor said: ''Sometimes he's just a normal, quite chippy bloke from Manchester, but t other times you glimpse his wisdom.''

And Russell has revealed musician Morrissey - whose full name is Steven Patrick Morrissey - is ''always obtuse and vague''.

He explained: ''He is his art. I asked him what a bit of 'Now My Heart is Full' meant and he just went mysteriously: 'Oh you know ... the gang.' He's always obtuse and vague.''

However, out of every celebrity he has met Oprah Winfrey is the most ''powerful'' woman.

Speaking about the 63-year-old television personality, who launched her own namesake chat show 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' in 1986, Russell said: ''I remember seeing her direct a show and she was an eminent force. She'd taken her shoes off and was directing barefoot. She was in her flow. That woman is powerful.''